SBP issues Rs50 commemorative coin

Int’l Anti-Corruption Day

Karachi

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday issued Rs50 commemorative coin with regard to International Anti-Corruption Day.

The federal government had authorised the central bank for issuing the coin, which was made available at the exchange counters of all the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation.

The waxing crescent moon and five-pointed star facing North West in rising position is in the center.

The periphery on the top of the crescent star is inscribed in the wording ‘ISLAMI JAMHORIA PAKISTAN’ in Urdu script.

Below the crescent and at the top of two springs of wheat with arms curved upward, there is the year of issuance 2018. The face value of the coin in numeral ’50’ in bold letters and RUPIA in Urdu script are written on the right and left sides of the crescent star respectively.

On the reverse side of the coin wordings of International Anti-Corruption Day in English script along with periphery 9th December at the bottom of the coin and ‘Hamara Emaan, Corruption Free Pakistan’ in Urdu script in the center of the coin are inscribed.

