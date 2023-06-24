KARACHI – On the request of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), State Bank of Pakistan has issued guidelines for the commercial banks to facilitate clearing/settlement of tax receipts on 27th, 28th & 30th June 2023.

On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, all banks and SBP BSC field offices will remain open from 9:00a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for same day clearing whereas on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 all those branches of banks that function on Saturdays will remain open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00p.m. for same day clearing.

NBP Custom House Branch will remain open on Friday, June 30, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for special clearing to be held on 3rd July, 2023 at 09:00AM (value date of 30th June 2023).

For the purpose of closing exercise for FY2022-23, to be held on 3rd July 2023, SBP’s core banking as well as Pakistan Real-time Interbank Settlement Mechanism (PRISM) will be operating in value date of 30th June 2023. Banks and M/s NIFT shall accordingly define 30th June 2023, as working day in their systems so as to enable settlement of special clearings, to be held on 3rd July 2023, in value date of 30th June 2023.