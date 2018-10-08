SBP issues draft regulations for EMIs

Staff Reporter

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued draft regulations for Electronic Money Institutions (EMIs) to promote digital payment and financial inclusion in the country.

The central bank said that traditionally payment instruments in Pakistan are issued by banks with negligible participation of non-banking entities. “New technological innovations are now enabling non-banking sector to deliver innovative and efficient payment services to consumers at much lower cost,” it added.

The SBP further said that these regulations are primarily aimed at removing entry barriers for non-banking entities by providing them a guiding as well as an enabling regulatory framework for the establishment and operations of EMIs. These regulations also address potential risks in order to ensure consumer protection in line with legal framework of the country while promoting financial inclusion, the central bank said EMIs may engage in the following activities, Issue e-money payment instrument. Distribute e-money payment instruments. Redeem e-money payment instruments.

Any other activity permitted by SBP. E-money shall be used to make payments for goods and services, bill payments, fund transfers and cash deposits and withdrawals from e-money accounts. EMI shall not conduct the business of banking including the acceptance of funds from public for the purpose of lending, investments or any speculative activity. EMI shall take approval from SBP before offering any e-money products/services to customers including cross-border payments.

EMI shall neither pay interest/returns to customers in connection with the length of time e-money is held by consumers nor shall offer anything that adds to the monetary value of e-money.

EMI shall not issue e-money payment instruments at a discount i.e. issue e-money payment instruments that has a monetary value greater than the funds received from customers. E-money platforms shall only be used for permissible activities.

The SBP said that an entity desirous of becoming an EMI shall hold an initial capital of Rs200 million. Existing PSOs/PSPs that intend to become an EMI and undertake e-money business shall hold an additional capital of Rs100 million.

The SBP said that EMI shall ensure to collect at least the following customer information while issuing the e-money payment instruments. Name, Father/spouse’s name,CNIC, Cell Number, Residential Address. Any other two field information which is not present on CNIC such as place of birth, mother’s name etc.

