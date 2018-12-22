SBP issues directive to commercial banks to clear claims of DDT to exporters within 15 days

Faisalabad

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued clear directive to the commercial banks to clear the claims of Drawback of Duties and Taxes (DDT) to exporters positively within 15 days, said Mr. Waqas Kashif Bajwa Chief Manager SBP Faisalabad. Addressing a delegation of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) that met him in his office here today under the leadership of President Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain, he assured that action will be initiated against the banks that would fail to comply with this directive.

Waqas Kashif Bajwa said that in line with the government policies, various steps have been taken to facilitate the exporters. “We want to bridge the import-export gap by facilitating the exporters”, he said, adding that exporter’s claims are being paid without any unnecessary delay. About DDT, he said that a circular has already been issued which could also be provided to the FCCI for dissemination of information among its member exporters. He asked the President FCCI to inform SBP about any delay in the payment of this claim so that action could be initiated against the concerned bank. He also assured to arrange an awareness seminar to dispel the reservations of exporters in a face to face meeting.

Regarding remittances of advance payment of ten thousand dollars against import of goods and payment of fees for technical services, he said that government has clamped ban on this type of remittance. “It is a policy matter and he could only make a recommendation as government is in a position to take a final decision in this regard”, he added. Similarly, about WEBOC (Web Based One Customs) he said that it is also not a subject of SBP and hence this issue should also be taken up at an appropriate forum. However, Mr. Bajwa assured to resolve the problems of local nature spontaneously.

Earlier, Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain said that ban on remittance of ten thousand dollars is badly affecting our legal export. He told that this ban has forced some exporters to use other channels for the remittance of this negligible amount. Syed Zia complained that DDT policy is not clear. Moreover, a time line should also be fixed for the payment of DDT claims. He also pointed out other problems confronted by the exporters and invited Chief Manager to visit FCCI for detailed discussion with FCCI members.—INP

