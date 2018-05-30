SBP hosts workshop on Hygiene and Women Harassment

Lahore

Sports Board Punjab today hosted a workshop arranged by Galaxy Sports Academy in collaboration with her ground to educate the teen age girls regarding the personal hygiene, harassment and school bullying in connection with Menstrual world day. The CEO and founder of Galaxy sports Academy Rabia Qadir, founder Her ground Sadaf Naz , Member of Women Harassment Committee for Sports Board Punjab Nazish Noor and International Tennis champion Ushna Suhail along with other teen age girls and their mothers participated in this workshop.

Member of Women Harassment Committee for Sports Board Punjab Nazish Noor said that the Government of the Punjab has introduced Women harassment act through which girls or women of all ages can complain on this forum .

The complainant will be entertained and the required punishment will be given to the accused. Ushna Suhail, International Tennis Champion said that the girls should confidentially carry out with the challenges and feminist problems while being in Sports. She also appreciated the efforts of Glaxy Sports and Herground.

Moreover, CEO and founder of Galaxy sports Academy Rabia Qadir said that there are visibly seen problems faced by the tten age girls now a days due to lack of awareness and confidence. This is making them avoidant towards the sports activities. They are also facing personal hygiene problems. She added that Awareness can be given to these girls to make them confident and stable in their fields.

Founder Her Ground said Sadaf Naz said that 28th May is the World Menstrual Day .The workshop is conducted with this reference to give them awareness. She also said that the parents should also educate their children to make them enable to cope up difficult situations in life. She thanked Sports Board and Galaxy Sports Academy for arranging this workshop.—Agencies