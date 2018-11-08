SBP guidelines cover all aspects of technology: PBA

Staff Reporter

Karachi

In view of the recent reports circulating in the media around the data hacking of Pakistani banks, a spokesperson of the Pakistan Banks’ Association (PBA) has emphasized that SBP guidelines for establishing cyber security have been issued in 2017, for necessary compliance by all banks, which are comprehensive and cover all aspects of technology. The Pakistan Banks’ Association, in its endeavor to support the industry as well as SBP, had already established a dedicated forum for Cyber Security. According to the spokesperson, the IT security of one bank was compromised.

