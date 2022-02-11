SBP forex reserves soar $1.61b to $17.34b

The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank surged 10.23% on a weekly basis, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.

On February 4, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $17,336.8 million, up $1,609 million compared with $15,727.6 million on January 28.

According to the central bank, the increase came due to the receipt of $1,053 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme and proceeds against Pakistan International Sukuk Bond issuance of $1,000 million.

“After accounting for external debt and other payments, SBP reserves increased by $1,609 million to $17,336.8 million,” it said.