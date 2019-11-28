SBP forex reserves jump $240m to $8.68b

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank rose 2.84% on a weekly basis, according to data

released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.

Earlier, the reserves had gone downwards, falling below the $7-billion mark, which raised concern over

Pakistan’s ability to meet its financing requirements. However, financial assistance from the United

Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and other friendly nations helped shore up the foreign exchange

reserves.

On November 22, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $8,682.3 million, up $240

million compared with $8,442.1 million in the previous week. The central bank attributed the increase to

official inflows.

Overall, liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks

other than the SBP, stood at $15,577.7 million. Net reserves held by banks amounted to $6,895.4 million.

Pakistan received the first loan tranche of $991.4 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on

July 9, which helped bolster the reserves. Previously, the reserves had jumped on account of $2.5

billion in inflows from China.

Over time, the declining reserves have forced the central bank to let the rupee depreciate massively,

sparking concern about the country’s ability to finance a hefty import bill as well as meet debt

obligations in coming months.

In April last year, the SBP’s reserves increased $593 million due to official inflows. A few months ago,

the reserves surged due to official inflows including $622 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB)

and $106 million from the World Bank.

The SBP also received $350 million under the Coalition Support Fund (CSF) earlier. In January last year,

the SBP made a $500-million loan repayment to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE),

China.