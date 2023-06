LAHORE – State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign reserves has decreased by US$179 million to US$ 3,912.2 million during the last week due to external debt payments.

As per the SBP spokesperson, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were US$ 5,422.6 million.

As such, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at US$ 9,334.8 million as of Jun 2, 2023.