SBP directs banks to remain open on Saturday ahead of Eid holidays

Karachi: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Thursday, clarified that all banks and their branches shall remain open on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

“In the wake of public holidays announced by the Government of Pakistan on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr from 2nd to 5th May 2022, the general public is encouraged to undertake their banking transactions on Saturday, April 30, 2022,” the central bank said in a statement.

The SBP also advised banks to ensure 24/7 availability of Alternate Delivery Channels (ADCs) such as ATMs, Mobile Banking, Internet Banking etc. during these Eid holidays.

