SBP directs banks to facilitate taxpayers in tax, duty payment

Staff Reporter

Karachi

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday directed commercial banks to facilitate taxpayers in payment of duty and taxes on September 29, 30 by extending working hours as much needed.

A circular dispensed by the central bank, stated that it has been decided that authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) as well as field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) shall remain open on 29th and 30th September 2018 (i.e. Saturday and Sunday) to facilitate the collection of Government receipts / duties / taxes.

Authorized branches of NBP as well as field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) will accept banking instruments and cash at their counters upto 06:00 P.M. on September 29, 2018 (Saturday) for which a special clearing will be arranged by the NIFT at 04:00 P.M.

Similarly, authorized branches of NBP as well as field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) will remain open only for collection of Government receipts / duties / taxes upto 08:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 30.

For this purpose, a special clearing will be arranged by the NIFT at 06:00 P.M. and NBP branches will settle their transactions with respective SBP-BSC field offices / head office until 10:00 P.M. on the same day i.e. September 30, 2018.

All banks, therefore, have been advised to keep their concerned branches open on 29th and 30th September, 2018 (i.e. Saturday and Sunday) till such time that is necessary to facilitate the aforementioned special clearings by NIFT.

