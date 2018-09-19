SBP committed to promoting sports in province: DG

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan has reiterated his stance to promote sports in all parts of the province.

He expressed these views during his meeting with a three-member delegation of tehsil Fort Abbas at his office at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

The delegation consisted of former Divisional Sports Officer and PMU Consultant Mateen Shah, Secretary Punjab Table Tennis Association and former captain of national table tennis team Irfanullah Bajwa and Prof Muzammal Khan Waziri.—APP

