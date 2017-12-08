SBP calls for banks to accelerate adoption of PayPak Cards

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Deputy Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, Jameel Ahmad, has emphasized the need for the adoption of domestic payment scheme, PayPak card by banks in order to provide cost-effective, ubiquitous and digital payment instrument to consumers.

He was addressing senior banking and financial industry executives at the event “PayPak – The Way Forward” held at SBP head-office here on Thursday.

He said the prevailing use of cash and financial exclusion in the country that reduces the overall economic efficiency and hampers the development of financial sector to its realizable potential.

Citing key infrastructural gaps in Pakistan for electronic payments, he highlighted that SBP’s key strategic objective is to build modern and robust Payment Systems in the country that enables the provision of cost-effective and easily available Digital Financial Services (DFS) to the general public, he added.

He talked about the importance of domestic payment schemes in the development of key payments infrastructure by incentivizing both consumers and merchants while providing interoperability.

While highlighting the full support of SBP to the adoption of PayPak cards by all banks for issuing and acquiring, he encouraged banks to devise strategies for increasing the uptake of PayPak cards.

He advised banks to step up efforts for rationalizing the cost of digital transactions by reviewing Merchant Discount Rate, increasing access points, and ensuring the safety and security of payment instruments to safeguard consumers’ money.

Executive Director of SBP, Syed Irfan Ali said the importance of collaboration and partnerships of banks with non-bank such as ‘Fin techs’ to provide efficient and affordable payment solutions to consumers.