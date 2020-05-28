SBP announces office timings

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The State Bank of Pakistan will observe 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday to Thursday and 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, as the office timings for all banks, Development Financial Institutions and Micro finance Banks in the country. The Banking Policy and Regulations Department of SBP, through its Circular Letter No.24, dated May 27 has communicated to all Presidents/Chief Executives of all Banks/DFIs /MFBs to ensure compliance of the above mentioned timings in letter and spirit. There was also said to be a half an hour break for prayers/lunch from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. from Monday to Thursday.