The State Bank of Pakistan, on Tuesday, announced public holidays on June 29 and 30, 2023 on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

A circular letter has been issued by Banking Policy and Regulations Department of the central bank to presidents and chief executives of all banks, Developmental Finance Institutions (DFIs) and Micro Finance Banks (MFBs) in the regard.

“The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on 29th and 30th June 2023 (Thursday and Friday) being public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha,” the circular read. —APP