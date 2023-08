KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on Monday, August 14, 2023 on the occasion of ‘Independence Day’ as declared by the government of Pakistan.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, the SBP, its allied offices and banks will remain closed on the first day of a week after two weekly holidays.

As such, banks will remain closed for three days, August 12-13 due to weekly off and August 14 independence day holiday.