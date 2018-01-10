SBP allows bringing 100pc cash of dollar against exports of other foreign currencies

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

State Bank of Pakistan has again allowed foreign exchange companies to bring 100 percent cash of US dollar against exports of other foreign currencies to control spike against the dollar and end liquidity crunch in the open market.

The President of Forex Association of Pakistan, Malik Mohammed Bostan told Pakistan Observer that the central bank decision allowing foreign exchange companies to bring 100 percent against the export of other currencies into the country.

It will have a positive impact on Pakistani rupee as the State Bank has taken a timely decision and its impact has started in the open market where rupee gained from Rs112.70 to 112.20 against US dollar on Tuesday, he informed.

A meeting was held between the Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Jamil Ahmed and the representatives of foreign exchange companies led by Malik Mohammed Bostan on Tuesday to review the unexpected rupee decline in the open market that looms around Rs113 against US dollar, he informed.

Malik said the decline is based on the hostile situation between the United States and Pakistan that created panic buying of the dollar in the local currency market creating a spike up to Rs113 against the dollar.

This rupee spike against the dollar is on account of a restriction imposed by the State Bank on January 1, 2018, for only 35 percent of cash transfer of dollars against third foreign currencies while rest of the amount could be transferred through banking channels have created dollar shortfall in the local market. Local currency market facing a sudden dollar shortfall as after United States suspension of funds on the war on terror as well as possibilities of further economic sanctions has created panic buying in the local currency market.