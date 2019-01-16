SBP acquires land for regional headquarter to facilitate Gwadar people

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A delegation of Gwadar chamber of commerce comprising President Haji Ghulam Baloch, Vice President Jam Khalid along with Ex-Minister Mir Naveed Baloch & Representative of Real Estate Faizan Shah meet Governor State Bank Tariq Bajwa during the annual board of directors meeting in Gwadar.

The delegation of business community shared their grievances with governor SBP regarding immature banking facilities and legal trade issues, low cash flow in banks and absence of loan facilities for small businesses, Fishermen and for locals of Gwadar including Makran division. Governor SBP assured that he with his team will work to facilitate people of Balochistan, will consider mortgage policy for locals and soft loans policy and the subsidy for fishermen with assistance of private banks and expand the loan coverage from Quetta to whole Balochistan.

He stated that State Bank has purchased a land for their regional head quarter in Gwadar and soon the will start work on it to facilitate the locals and the input of the meeting will be discussed with Board of Directors and they will give good news to the people of Gwadar.

