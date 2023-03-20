SBP abolishes fee on card transactions

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has abolished the mandatory minimum fee of 1.5%, which was being charged by banks from merchants on financial transactions done through debit and credit cards, and allowed financial institutions to charge even less than 1.5% to promote digital banking.

The central bank has maintained maximum limit of the fee at 2.5%, according to a notification issued on Friday.

Besides, the SBP made it mandatory for all e-commerce players and online payment receivers in Pakistan to start accepting payments through cards maximum by June 30, 2023.