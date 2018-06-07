SBI supports entrepreneurship, foreign tech for setting up of modern industry

Special Correspondent

Karachi

Chairperson Sindh Board of Investment, Naheed Memon said that establishment of Barkat Frisian Pasteurized Egg Plant in collaboration with Dutch Company in Bin Qasim industrial park is a sign of trust of international companies on Pakistan’s economy.

She was presiding over a meeting regarding Barkat Frisian Pasteurized egg company plant in which representatives from local Company Barkat and its Dutch counterpart were present while representatives of Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) and Meezan Bank were also present.

Chairperson SBI, Naheed Memon said that SBI supports entrepreneurship, innovation and foreign technology collaboration which is all necessary ingredients for setting up the modern industry and creating jobs.

The meeting was briefed that Frisian Egg is a Netherlands based multinational egg processing company, setting up Pakistan’s largest egg processing factory in collaboration with a Pakistani Partner.

This will be first of its kind of factory in Sindh. The factory is expected to start commercial production by the end of this year.

Naheed Memon was informed that in this project of Frisian Pasteurized Egg Plant, Barkat company contribute with their own investment of Rs100 million, while its Dutch counterpart will contribute an investment of Rs75 million. Mezan Bank will provide Rs125 million loan for the project besides Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) will provide Rs20 million as interest (KIBOR) rate subsidy on the loan.

The Chairperson SBI Naheed Memon said that through this Joint venture of a local company with a Dutch company, modern technology will be introduced in the province through which local poultry industry will get incentives and employment opportunities will also increase in the province.

The meeting was briefed that in this Frisian Pasteurized Egg Plant the latest technology of separating the egg yolk from egg white and then preservance of egg yolk and egg white from three weeks up to one year will be possible.

The products will be pasteurized which will be lead to food safe egg products to be used by local food and confectionery companies. Eggs from Pakistan will be exported after processing which will help farmers in Sindh to get a better price for eggs.

The eggshell and egg membrane which will be a by-product of this process will also be used in Pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries which are an additional incentive of this plant.

The meeting was attended by officers from Barkat Frisian pasteurized egg company, the representative from Dutch Counterpart Company. Officers of SEDF and Meezan Bank have also attended the meeting.