SBI, NLC to establish ‘Logistics Park’ in CPEC Zone at Dhabeji-Thatta

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) and National Logistics Cell (NLC) on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate and promote the setting up of a ‘Logistics Park’ under the proposed China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Special Economic Zone at Dhabeji-Thatta.

The signing ceremony was held at Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) office here. The MoU was signed by Director General NLC Major General Mushtaq Ahmed Faisal and the Chairperson SBI Naheed Memon.

The agreement will be assigned both sides to actively carry out the engagements for the establishment of the Logistics Park, in accordance with the ‘Master Plan’ and feasibility study of the China Pakistan Special Economic Zone Dhabeji.

Under the agreement, the SBI would promote and extend possible facilitation to NLC for its role as Logistics Park Management Organization in Dhabeji Special Economic zone with the collaboration and partnership of foreign commercial enterprises and designated Chinese enterprises, having experience in establishment, operations and management of a world-class Special Economic Zone, of such nature, as per contemporary standards with the consent of SBI and zone developer.

On this occasion, Naheed Memon said that CPEC has opened the doors of accelerated economic activity in Pakistan, Logistics is an essential and a big part of the economic activity.

Through this MoU with NLC the wheel towards development, economic activity and prosperity will certainly run faster in the province, she added. Director General NLC Major General Mushtaq Ahmed Faisal while addressing the event said that Special Economic Zones takes an important role in the industrial development and was our assets.

On this occasion renowned Industrialist, Arif Habib and Chairman TCS (Pvt) Limited, Khalid Nawaz Awan also addressed the gathering and gave their valuable suggestions.

Besides other officers of NLC Brigadier Nasir Mahmood, Brigadier Abrar Mehboob, Brigadier Tauqeer Afsar, Brigadier (Retd) Shabbir Hussain, Colonel Amir Khan were also present in the meeting.