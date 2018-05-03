SBI inaugurates first business facilitation center

Vision for Ease of Doing Business in Sindh

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

The Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) hosted a working breakfast for its Private Sector Advisory Council on Investment Climate (ACIC), the team from World Bank, and representatives from the Federal Board of Investment (BOI). The event was titled “Vision for Ease of Doing Business in Sindh.”

The Chairperson SBI Ms Naheed Memon presided over the meeting, and shared with the attendees the business reforms that are being put into place by the Government of Sindh at an accelerated pace. “We are now in the process of verifying these reforms. The idea is to increasing the number of successful entrepreneurs,” said Ms Memon.

She lauded the business acumen and success of the private sector businesses, and touched upon the importance of public-private partnerships and consortiums to further improve the business climate of Sindh. “Despite the challenges, Pakistan’s private sector business has done very well,” she said.

These reforms have been initiated in the province of Sindh at an accelerated pace during the first 100 Day Sprint of the Ease of Doing Business Reforms. At the occasion, SBI launched the first facilitation center for ease of doing business, under the umbrella of Sindh Investment Climate Improvement Cell (SICIC).

Memon shared her vision for the way forward at the occasion, and mentioned important future goals that have been envisaged. These included the setting up SBI offices in other cities also besides Karachi, facilitation centers in all relevant areas and offices to help ease the processes of businesses for people, and ensuring that women are included as equal partners in doing business and investment for which they will be facilitated.

The event included a two-way dialogue in during which participants, including representatives of the private sector who are members of the ACIC, shared their thoughts and suggestions. , Senior Partner Delloitte, Asad Ali Shah emphasized on the importance of working on an e-government.

Memon emphasized the pushing for automation and online portals to improve the investment climate, thus making the processes of doing business quicker and easier.

Echoing the sentiment of the business community, Chief Executive Officer, Westbury Group of Companies, Abdul Rasheed Jan Mohammad appreciated the agenda and the efforts being made by SBI.

He cited the example of K-Electric, and recent efforts made to make acquiring electricity easier for businesses.

“We have a K-Electric facilitation desk in BQATI. They listen to your complaints and attend promptly. Now, new connections take place in six months instead of two years. Despite so many obstacles in terms of infrastructure, business is still growing and its volume is still increasing. Even the infrastructure is improving,” he said.

ACIC members present included former vice president ABAD Hassan Bakshi, Chief Executive Arif Habib Ltd, Shahid Ali Habib, Chairman Cotton Web Pvt Ltd, Ibrahim Shamsi, Executive Director Novatex Ltd, Rizwan Diwan and Group Director, Best Board Industries, Shahzad Sabir.