SBI chief for enhancing Pak-Indonesia trade linkages

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Indonesian Consul General Totok Prianamto called on Chairperson Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) Ms. Naheed Memon here on Wednesday in SBI Office. They discussed matters of mutual interests and trade and business ties between Indonesia and Pakistan. On this occasion, Naheed Memon briefed the guest about investment opportunities in Pakistan specially in Sindh. She highlighted the various sectors of investment here such as mining, food, health, medical equipments, education, hospitality tourism and other sectors of investment. The Indonesian Consul General informed the chairperson that they are arranging a seminar here to highlight the Indonesian Palm Oil Industry. Ms. Naheed Memon appreciated the idea of seminar and assured SBI’s full cooperation as a strategic partner in holding this seminar.

Share on: WhatsApp