SBI chief calls for bolstering Pak-Russia trade ties

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Chairperson, Sindh Board of Investment, Naheed Memon on Tuesday emphasized the need for increased economic and regional cooperation between Pakistan and Russia including a boost to bilateral trade as there is a long history of the friendly relationship between the two countries.

“This is the right time, Pakistan and Russian should increase their trade, investment, and economic and regional cooperation,” she said while speaking at a meeting with a business delegation from Saint Petersburg, Russia.

The Russian delegates represented 15 companies dealing in power, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, chemical, spare parts, metallurgical, textile especially polyester and yarn producers, engineering and aviation.