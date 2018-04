Zagreb

Russia’s Sberbank (SBER.MM) may get around 30 percent of Croatia’s indebted food group Agrokor [AGROK.UL] following a debt settlement, a Croatian newspaper reported on Saturday.

Agrokor, the biggest employer in the Balkans, was put under state-run administration last April and has until July to reach a final deal with creditors..

The company said last month it expected to have debt settlement terms ready by April 10.—Agencies