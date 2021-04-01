SBCA restructured; town system abolished

The provincial government has re-structured the Sindh Building Control Authority in Karachi. The SBCA will now be working on the district level, instead of towns.

The Sindh Local Government secretary issued the notification, abolishing the posts of SBCA town directors.

The government has instead introduced the posts of SBCA district directors.

It has appointed Syed Muhammad Zia the SBCA director in District East, Muhammad Raqeeb in District Central, Syed Asif Rizvi in District Korangi, Abdul Hameed Zardari in District Keamari, Engineer Ismail in District Malir, Munir Ahmed Bhambhro in District South and Irfan Haider Naqvi in District West.

Karachi was divided into 18 towns after the introduction of Sindh Local Government Ordinance, 2001.

Each town had a director, under whom two to three deputy directors, six assistant directors and a maximum of nine senior building inspectors (SBIs) worked.Before the SLGO 2001, the SBCA was working on the basis of circles and zones.

Now, the Sindh government has remodeled the authority on the district level.

It has appointed a technical officer of Grade-19 in each district. The SBCA director will look after all constructions in their district.

The number of deputy directors has been increased from 32 to 43, while the number of assistant directors has been decreased to 97 from 126.

Each SBCA district director will now have a workforce of around six deputy directors, 20 assistant directors and 20 SBIs.

Under the new system, each SBCA district team will have around 45-50 officers and officials.

SAMAA Digital spoke to some SBCA officials about the reforms. They expressed mixed views.

Two senior SBCA officers said it was easy to control a town as it was smaller than a district.