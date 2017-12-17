SBCA demolishes illegal structures including marriage lawns

The demolition squad of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), sealed and demolished various illegal structures including marriage lawn, portions, shops and flats in different areas of the metropolis.

The demolition action was taken on the directives of Director General SBCA Agha Maqsood Abbas, said a statement.

The SBCA’s team demolished marriage hall which was built on plot no ST-7, sector 5-D New Karachi town here.

Another marriage lawn which was built on plot no ST-01/A block 9 F.B.Area in Gulberg town was also demolished. Illegal construction at plot no ST-15 sector 15-B Orangi Town was also demolished by the SBCA’s team.

The demolition team of the Sindh Building Control also demolished and sealed illegal constructions in different areas including Gulshan, Clifton and Saddar town areas here.—APP

