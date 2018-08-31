SBCA demolishes five illegal structures

The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) demolished five illegal structures in the metropolis on Friday.

Incharge Demolition Sajjad-ul-Hassan said that the SBCA launched operation against encroachments and illegal buildings in Federal B Area of Gulberg Town in Karachi. Over directives of the Water Commission, the SBCA demolished five illegal buildings in the area.

Meanwhile, warnings were issued to several other to avoid illegal constructions and remove the encroachments.

Heavy contingent of police was also present with the Demolition team during the operation—.INP

Share on: WhatsApp