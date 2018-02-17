SBCA cuts procedural time for constructions getting permit

Our Correspondent

Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has reduced the procedural time for obtaining construction permit and waived conditional requirement in selected projects in some areas.

The SBCA has reduces a numbers of procedures to obtain construction permits have been reduced from 15 to 7 days and waives floor certificate requirements from selected projects.

SBCA reduces time to grant construction permits from 60 to 30 days and for completion certificates from 45 to 30 days. 3 NOCs were also exempted by the authority.

In this regard, the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) reduces timeframe for commercial water and sewerage connections from 61 to 21 days. Environmental approval has also waived for 9 selected projects by the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA). The Environmental checklist approval time also reduced from 30 to 15 days.

Online business registration facility at Sindh Business Registration Portal has been introduced as the time required for provincial department registrations to be reduced to 1 day from 7 days by using the Sindh Business Registration Portal.

Developing procedural linked between four departments and industries, Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI), Labour and Excise & Taxation (E&T) for smoother and swifter business registration. The public facilitation desks at E&T, Labour and Industries departments and the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The registration with provincial agencies dealing with the business registration at the same time.

Overall time required to register property in Karachi reduced from 208 days to just 17 days, a 92 percent reduction. With Digital Scanning Unit replacing microfilming technology, time spent at the Sub-Registrar Offices reduced by 96 percent. Two procedures eliminated 50 percent archival registries of Karachi digitized. Transparency and case of access ensures with online services at www.sindhzameen.gos.pk & App SindhZameen.

Standard registration templates and tax calculator available online. The title search facility available online through Land Administration & Revenue Management Information System (LARMIS).