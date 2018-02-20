SBASSE celebrates 10 years of its establishment

Staff Reporter

Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering (SBASSE) successfully completed a decade recently. The 10 years Celebration of the School was held during the 18th Annual Advisory Board meeting of SBASSE.

The 18th Annual Advisory Board Meeting of the Syed Babar Ali School of Science and Engineering (SBASSE) was opened by the Vice Chancellor LUMS, Prof. Dr. S. Sohail H. Naqvi sharing an update on the latest developments at LUMS, followed by Dean SBASSE, Dr. Shahid Masud presenting a response to last year’s Advisory Board Report. The Department Chairs of SBASSE shared the vision, research and achievements of their respective faculty members and students.