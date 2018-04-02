Saying sorry..!

I’m certainly not writing about the sudden spurt of sorrys coming from Kejriwal, like machine gun bullets. Many years ago while driving down with my late father in law, I was told, that a famous spiritual leader had been caught committing adultery. “Good,” I said. “Good?” he asked, wondering whether he had married his daughter to a sane man.

“Yes,” I said. “Its good for people to know that even the most righteous amongst us, can fall a victim to temptation. But what is more important is that the person who has committed the fault, realises his mistake, asks for forgiveness from wife and God and carries on in life a stronger man.”

I heard later that, that was what the man of God did, and now as a dynamic preacher, he tells people that even the mighty can fall, but an all forgiving God, forgives, and gets them back on their feet again. Hansie Cronje did just that. Accused of match fixing, he admitted he had been involved, asked his people for forgiveness, and today after his tragic death, is remembered by his country men as a good man and not a cheat. Said wife Bertha at his funeral: “Even though Hansie made a mistake, he was an honourable man. It was an honour to be married to him..!”

Temptation to do wrong comes to everybody, and the stronger you are, the bigger is the temptation. “Just a bit of lozenge,” said Mr. Temptation to Rahul the Wall. “Just smear it on the ball, and nobody’ll ever know..!” The rest is history. The incident was caught on camera, the match referee was called and Dravid was fined. But he apologized and is remembered for the apology!

But should the matter end here? “Yes,” say most people. “Yes,” says Mr. Temptation. But to remove Mr. Temptation’s power, remorse has to be there. As long as we don’t tell the world we are sorry, as long as we try to make everyone believe we are in the right, temptation will attack again and again and again.

We think that a fine or a suspension is enough? Not so my friend. An asking of forgiveness from God and people involved is what is needed. The man in prison who is paying for black deed comes out a bigger, more evil criminal unless he feels sorry for the crime that landed him in jail.

The most touching scene I can think of is that of a little boy, who loves his mother dearly, coming running to her, weeping, saying, “Mother forgive me for stealing cookies from the cookie jar,” and the mother also weeping hugs her child and says, “My child I love you more..!” But about Kejriwal’s series of sorrys, I don’t think that’s the same..!

