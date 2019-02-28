The recent clash between Pakistan and India is going towards a very dangerous situation. On 26 February Indian jets entered in Pakistan’s air territories and crossed the line of control. But PAF responses very quickly pushed Indian jets to go back. Indian jets drop their payload near Balakot.

On 27th Feb Indian jets again violated LoC but this time PAF didn’t let them go safely. Pakistan shot down two Indian jets. Now both armies are at the border and the situation is much tense. Pakistan again offered peaceful talks to the India. But everyone knows that this is election time in India and this is Modi’s election strategy to win the next election. Both countries need to go for peace talks because no country can afford war. Because war will destroy not only humans but it will destroy the economy, education, health, tourism and diplomatic face of both countries. Japan is facing consequences of 1945 war till today. And Pakistan has already suffered very huge damage owing to war on terror.

According to the poverty reduction strategy report during the war against terror in FATA and KP 119 schools were destroyed. War will also affect economic activates. Pakistan has already been suffering in terms of economy.

So both countries need to go for peaceful dialogue. International powers need to intervene and pressurize both countries to go for peace. The US, the UK, China, Russia and France are requested to play a mediator role between the two arch-rivals. People of both countries want peace, not war so once again give chance to peace and say no to war.

MANSOOR AHMED JAMALI

Islamabad

Share on: WhatsApp