‘Say No to Corruption’ campaign remained successful in 2017: NAB

The Awareness and Prevention campaign of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) – Say no to Corruption – remained successful in 2017 and will continue this year as well to aware people about ill effects of corruption.

Chairman NAB, Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday said under the campaign, the Bureau has been engaging different governmental, Non-Governmental Organizations, media and civil society to aware people about ill effects of corruption.

Highlighting the measures, he said ATM machines of all scheduled banks are now carrying Say No to Corruption message while Higher Education Commission (HEC) have signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NAB to create awareness amongst students of various universities and colleges. Over 45,000 Character Building Societies (CBS) have been established to aware students about ill-effects of corruption at an early age.

SNGPL, IESCO, LESCO, GEPCO, FESCO and K-Electric have joined hands with NAB to print “Say No to Corruption” from their platform. IESCO and other organizations have started printing NAB message “Say No to Corruption” on electricity bills and gas bills.

NAB, in collaboration with Islamabad Traffic Police has started printing Say No to Corruption message on all driving licenses.—APP

