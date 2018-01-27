Say no to child abuse

It’s essential to talk about child abuse and raise awareness. But we can also prevent it (child abuse) by not letting it be a secret. Child abuse is like a taboo in Pakistan, even most of the educated people hesitate to discuss this issue, owing to which culprits attack children without being afraid of their fate. There is nothing more brutal and shameful than the abuse, manipulation, and maltreatment of the infants of our society, our country’s rulers and resources need to show the seriousness of these dreadful and horrible crimes.

In Pakistan, child abuse is growing like a cancer. According to an NGO SAHIL, 11 cases of child abuse are reported daily. Recently, the entire nation went into shock at the brutal rape and then killing of Zainab. Protests erupted, public condemned the incident vehemently and demanded strict punishment for the perpetrator(s). Supreme Court took notice of the case and army chief also expressed grief over the matter. But the point is that whether we made any strategy for preventing such crimes in future? Definitely, the answer is big, NO! If there had been any strategy, the same kind of abominable crimes would not have been repeated. Protests, condemnation, taking notice of the incidents are the short-term solution. In short-term solution, the particular criminal can be brought to justice but crime rate will not be reduced.

Suspending a few police officers or transferring them is just a political game to satisfy the public that government is taking action on the crimes. It will never bring any kind of improvement in our system. Moreover, only our protests and condemnations cannot change the system but our wise decisions can do so. In many countries, there is content in their education syllabus about child protection. They teach children what sexual abuse is and how to keep yourself safe from the abuse. It is imperative to include lessons about sex education and self-protection in the syllabus in Pakistan. Through the help of lessons, children will get awareness that how to react to any unpleasant situation.

RIAZ AHMED

Dadu

