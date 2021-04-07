SAvPAK – Fakhar Zaman shines with second ton in a row in ODI series

Pakistan’s left-arm batsman maintained his outstanding performance in the third ODI as he scored second century in a row in the three-match ODI series against host team South Africa.

In the second ODI, he made astonishing 193 runs off 155 balls, a one-man show in the truest sense of the word because no other Pakistani managed more than 31 in a chase of 342 runs. But his heroic innings could not help Pakistan to bag victory in the second match.

In Today’s series-decided, Fakhara Zaman hit three 6s and nine 4s to make 101 before he was sent to pavilion by Proteas Keshave Maharaj.

The brilliant players has climbed seven places to secure 12th position in latest ODI ranking issued by the International Cricket Council.

Pakistan face South Africa in Series-Decider

South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl first against visiting team of Pakistan in the ongoing third ODI with both teams making key changes in their squads.

Currently, the three-match series stands level at 1-1.

Pakistan have picked Sarfraz Ahmed, Usman Qadir and Mohammad Nawaz as replacement of Danish Aziz, Asif Ali and Shadab Khan, who is suffering from toe injury.

Asif Ali and Danish Aziz have been ruled out of the third match due to their unsatisfactory performance in the first two ODIs.

In 31 overs, Pakistan have made 180 runs at the loss of one wicket while skipper Babar Azam hoped to set a target of 300 runs for the rival team.

Like Pakistan, South Africa have also replaced the players as their key members left for for the Indian Premier League.

Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, batsman David Miller, bowlers Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi are not part of the team in the third ODI.

Proteas have to ruled out their top scorer Rassie van der Dussen due to an injury.

South Africa have include Heinrich Klaasen and Janneman Malan, Jon-Jon Smuts, Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj, Daryn Dupavillon, Beuran Hendricks and Lutho Sipamla as replacements.

Pakistan is eyeing series win and it will be the first victory against a top-seven ODI team since 2013 if Shaheens managed to thrash Proteast in the third ODI.

Social Media Showers Praises on Fakhar Zaman

Following his back-to-back centuries and thrilling performance, social media users have showered praises the the Pakistani batsman for providing a quality game to the fans and audience.

