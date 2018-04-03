Save water save life

As we know that 71% of earth’s surface is covered with water and 2.5% of the available water is fresh water. Out of the water available only 1% of our freshwater is easily accessible- much of it trapped in glaciers and snowfields. Like most of the other countries, Pakistan is also facing acute water scarcity. But unfortunately neither this issue is being highlighted by our media nor by the policy makers.

The major threat which Pakistan is facing today is even more complicated than terrorism. Pakistan has the world’s fourth highest rate of water use. According to a UN Report, Pakistan is at the 7th position in the list of countries, that are facing water crisis.

Presently, Pakistan has a surface water of 153 MAF and underground water resources of only 24 MAF. Pakistan may face water shortage of 33 MAF upto the year 2025. The population of Pakistan is increasing with a rate of 3.2%, which shows that consumption of water will be almost doubled by the year 2025. A UNDP report says that Pakistani authorities are negligent about an impending water crisis that is posing a serious threat to the country’s stability. So initiatives should be taken by our political leadership to have a proper plan to overcome this serious problem. Dams should be built to store water which can help us fight water crisis in the region. Awareness should be created among the public regarding saving water which can be helpful for us to fight this crisis.

SYED RAZA ALI

Islamabad

