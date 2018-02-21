Water is one of nature’s precious gifts to mankind. It is the most essential component of life and is vital for sustenance. We should teach children to turn off faucets tightly after use and adjust sprinklers to water our lawns if we want to save water.
JUBEL D’CRUZ
Mumbai, India
Save water
Water is one of nature’s precious gifts to mankind. It is the most essential component of life and is vital for sustenance. We should teach children to turn off faucets tightly after use and adjust sprinklers to water our lawns if we want to save water.