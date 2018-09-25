Save the world, saving one kid

We live in a society having many issues regarding security and health as well as safety of the living. Here in Karachi, one of the major problems which society faces is child abuse, and so the security of our young ones is of a great concern. It has always existed in our society but nowadays it is at its peak because of lack of security measures taken to protect our children. Peoples and local police should be alarmed by knowing that children being frisked away in cars, on roads and even in public parks. Then they become the subject of physical and sexual abuse.

Some kidnappers might also call their victims’ relatives and ask for big amounts in order to set them free. The CPLC has been reporting a gradual surge in the number of kidnappings, more than 130 children have been kidnapped in eight months this year alone. In the last couple of days three children were abducted from Shahfaisal Colony, which has put people of Karachi in great fright. IG Sindh should take notice and take steps to seize guys behind these abductions, and the citizens shouldn’t neglect their children and give them their individual attention and take great precautions when it comes to the safety of their young ones.

BUSHRA KHALID

Karachi

Share on: WhatsApp