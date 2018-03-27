Save Syria

The atrocities in Syria are increasing by each passing day. Over the last three weeks, countless attacks have killed hundreds of civilians including innocent children and senseless bombardment targeted women as well.

The silence of the UN on this issue is further aggravating the situation. The need of the hour is to raise this matter at every international platform. Muslim countries specially Pakistan should play its due role and must take some steps to convince international community to take immediate action and resolve the issue. It is the responsibility of UN as well as other human rights organizations to take serious action over this issue, work together and make Syria to stop senseless bombardment any more so that Syrian Muslims too can live in peace and harmony.

KHUBAB AKBAR

Saidu Sharif, Swat

