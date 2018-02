Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

A delegation of Shikarpur Bachayo Tehreek met with Fiyaz Ahmed Qureshi, the Director General, National Accountability Bureau at his office in Sukkur and submitted an application against using substandard material in mega drainage project, substandard work being continued by district heritage committee, illegal occupation on government buildings and deduction bills being sent by Sukkur Electric Power Company [SEPCO] to customers in Shikarpur.