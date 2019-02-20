Save Shikarpur is trying to resolve core issues

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

Shikarpur Bachayo Tehreek is trying to overcome the core issues of Shikarpur including dilapidated condition of drainage system, forced load shedding, low Sui Gas pressure during cooking time, scarcity of health facilities and lawlessness in this regard Save Shikarpur is considering over many plans to take rigorous steps for the welfare of the people of Shikarpur while during his speech he promised with people of Shikarpur if there is need of protest or lodging an FIR, Save Shikarpur will not reluctant to do so adding there is time to resist not issuing only statements for condemnation.

It was said by Qari Mujeeb-ul-Rehman Madani, Chairman Shikarpur Bachayo Tehreek, after taking an oath during an oath taking ceremony held at local marriage hall, here on late other day. Fiyaz Mahmood Shaikh, the former advisor to CM Sindh, was chief guest while Nazeer Hussain Qureshi, the General Secretary Press Club Shikarpur, Khalil Moriani, writer, Din Muhammad Shaikh, Zubair Memon, Zahid Bhanbhro, Ali Asghar Pahore, Waheed Phulpoto, Abdul Khalique Soomro, the senior journalists, were honorable guests.

Leaders including Professor Israr Ahmed Alvi, Mian Zafar Alvi, Sain Satia Pal, Eijaz Ahmed Khokhar, Ali Ahmed Buriro, Professor Purkash Lal, Abdul Fatah Mahar, Rashid Lashari, Adil Shaikh, Fahad Solangi, Ram Singh, Rizwan Memon, and others were certain that newly elected body of Shikarpur Bachayo Tehreek would play its role for the betterment of the people of Shikarpur.

