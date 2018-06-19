Save Radio Pakistan

It is a matter of great concern and regret that Radio Pakistan, which is still regarded as the official spokesman of Pakistan Government the world over, is sinking downward due to acute financial resources crisis. Radio Pakistan’s serving and retired employees, many of whom I know, are getting their salaries and pensions every month somewhat regularly after the requisitioned money is doled out by the Finance Ministry. But arrears of pensioners on attaining full pension and medical bills, running into millions of rupees, are pending for months together causing great financial problems to Radio people particularly the pensioners as the Finance Ministry is not providing required resources. Serving and retired employees purchase medicines for medical treatment out of their meagre resources and then wait and wait for months together for reimbursement of the their medical bills.

Radio Pakistan, rendering great national service to the government and people, is a financial liability of the Federal Government as it does not generate adequate resources on its own. It is suggested that like PTV fee which is paid every month by electricity consumers along with their taxes and surcharges loaded bills, Radio Licence of small amount of Rs five only per month may also be added to the domestic consumers’ bills. They are already paying more that 40 per cent of their electricity bills on account of taxes and surcharges and they will certainly not mind paying Rs five additionally to help Radio Pakistan generate some resources of its own and reduce its dependence on Finance Ministry to some extent. Caretaker Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister has very limited mandate and time but still he can initiate a proposal in this regard which may then materialize in the early days of next elected govt in due course.

M A H SHEIKH

Lahore

