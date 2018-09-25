Save Radio Pakistan

THE government announcement about establishment of a Media University in the Federal Capital was received well but the way the idea is being implemented has sent shock waves among all those who care about institutions, national heritage and safeguarding ideological frontiers of the country. This is because the plan involves virtual closure of a premier media institution of the country — Radio Pakistan — that has contributed immensely to socio-economic progress of the motherland.

Employees and professionals of Radio Pakistan are justifiably concerned and have sympathy of all right-minded people in their ‘SaveRadioPakistan’ campaign as the order to vacate PBC Headquarters and shift it to Pakistan Broadcasting Academy simply means gaggling the voice of the nation. The building in question is not HQs in the ordinary sense of the word but a purpose built facility known as National Broadcasting House (NBH), which is hub of news, programming and engineering activities and is equipped with latest communication systems and technologies that allow Radio Pakistan to reach out to its listeners at home and abroad through medium wave, short wave, FM, satellite and Internet-based broadcasting. Its Master Control Room, 20 state-of-the-art studios and attached technical booths and Earth Station are worth billions of rupees and technical facilities were recently upgraded with the help of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) at a cost of over Rs 2 billion.

Considering the manpower capacity and infrastructure of the NBH and PBA (a premises where NBH is proposed to be shifted), one can safely say it is an attempt to forcibly adjust a software park into a street-based Internet Cafe or shift Islamabad to municipal limits of Gujar Khan or Dina. If the plan is, indeed, not to wind up Radio Pakistan then construction of a new building and shifting/provision of necessary infrastructure there would mean investment worth several hundred billion rupees, making the entire plan questionable. This investment should, instead, be made on replacing worn out transmitters and modernising PBC stations across the country so that Radio Pakistan could effectively counter propaganda of the enemy. Radio Pakistan has only 31 MW transmitters as against 546 by All India Radio including 143 MW, 48 SW and 355 FM besides installation of many more especially on border to launch propaganda campaign against Pakistan.

No doubt, Radio Pakistan is resource-starved organisation but we must not lose sight of the fact that like elsewhere in the world it is engaged in public service broadcasting which is intended for public benefit rather than to serve purely commercial interests. It is government responsibility to mobilise necessary resources to ensure continuity of this public service like defence, policing, healthcare and education. It is also a misnomer that Radio can be run from a single room and one has to study similar facilities in other countries to understanding the reality. China Radio International (CRI) had a 15-storeyed building and it has added 15 more to accommodate its growing social media functions. Unfortunately, the proposal to shift or close down Radio Pakistan is akin to the ill-conceived idea of the last PML (N) government, which tried to snatch thousands of acres of land attached to the National Agricultural Research Centre (NARC) for creating a housing society. Establishment of universities in the Red Zone of the Capital, where government ministries and offices are located, is itself fraught with serious consequences and would disturb peaceful and serene environment needed to run affairs of the State smoothly. If the Government is so serious to establish Media University it can do so in Education sector of the capital, which is meant for such institutions and not at the ruins of a national institution.

One never expected that a government that came with the slogan of strengthening institutions would undermine any of them on whatsoever reasons. Dr Ishrat Hussain, who has been assigned the task of proposing restructuring of institutions and governance, should come out with reform proposals and workable plans for strengthening and funding Radio Pakistan as has been done in the case of PTV, which gets hefty fee through electricity bills. Abolition of the institutions is no solution to the problems facing the country. We hope better sense would prevail and the government would immediately rescind its plan to shift National Broadcasting House.

