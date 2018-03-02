Save our earth

American President Donald Trump has blamed India and China for his decision to quit the Paris Climate Accord. Trump’s outburst over this issue is unfortunate and should be dealt with in a sensible way. There is always chaos among the world countries over the issues of climate change and saving the Earth. As for the climate change, the need of the hour is to find a strategic solution to the issue. To start with, the countries should come forward to prepare a draft with respect to the greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere.

To address this issue, the developed countries should help the developing countries in matters of adequate finance and technology transfer. The fact that the present global economic slowdown coupled with climate change is a big threat to the interests of all the nations must be taken seriously. Therefore, the world countries should come forward to resolve the issue of gas emission that is playing havoc with the aspects of monsoon.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

