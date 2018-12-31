Save neglected Hockey

THERE was a time when Pakistan was dominating the field of

hockey but over the last two decades or so, politicisation of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), lack of any development programme and apathy of relevant quarters have only contributed to an unending downfall of the national game. PHF Secretary, Shahbaz Ahmed Senior, on Saturday resigned from his position citing government’s alleged indifference towards hockey.

He said that India’s annual budget for hockey is more than Rs one billion, whereas annual grant for hockey in Pakistan is only Rs 3.5 million. Indeed without allocating sufficient funds for proper development of necessary infrastructure, the game cannot be revived to its past glory when Pakistan used to claim top positions at international events including Summer Olympics, World Cup and the Asian Games. Today regrettably our hockey stands at the worst level. Most recently, our team failed to win a single match in the World Cup held in India while earlier in September, its performance at the Asian Games also remained miserable. In fact there is no dearth of talented players but the fact is that they lack necessary facilities where they could be trained as per international standards. As incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan himself remained a top sportsman, we have great expectations that he will do the needful to save hockey — considered as our pride from going extinct. Corruption, nepotism, misadministration and lack of vision in PHF have adversely affected the performance graph of the national team. It is time to induct competent, visionary and professional people in the Federation for revamping the game and there is need to increase pool of players by holding competitive domestic tournaments and by focusing on grass-roots selections. The players should be given attractive packages and inducted in the national team on merit. Excessive changes in the team management including the coach should be avoided.

