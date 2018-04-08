Save merit

No doubt, education in this country is only meant for upper class societies. The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Sukkur is the crucial point of mafia. There is a warm business of selling marks to the public and private schools hence merit is crushing under feet. A-1 grades and positions are selling to the children of rich men. The poor but highly intelligent students are powerless to protest against such mafia. The future of students is being destroyed because of demerit.

The meritorious students are deprived of their right hence it is earnestly requested to the Chief Minister of Sindh (Syed Murad Ali Shah) and other concerned authorities to take a legal action against such crucial mafia of BISE Sukkur, that is involved in corruption.

SAMIULLAH SOOMRO

Sindh, Jamshoro

