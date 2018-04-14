Save generation Z

Anxiety, depression and fear have become the companions of everyone’s life. Generation Z is struggling and striving from many issues which are bringing to them complexities. Bomb blasts, snatching and brutal murders are the only things left for them to hear and see. This is portraying a dreadful image in their minds. They are afraid of going out and petrify to live freely.

Moreover, they are bound to think beyond the boundaries. Their parents and society have compacted their minds. They don’t allow them to choose a career which holds their passion. In this way, many sparkling stars of Pakistan get fade away without knowing their actual talent. They get fed up of studying something which keeps no interest for them. Later, it creates hurdles for them to run somewhere they don’t like. Result of which, they get introduced to many fears of failure.

Furthermore, the massive and intensive use of the internet and Smartphone resulting in tons of problems. The idea of playing outdoor games has almost vanished from our society. More often we see our generation connecting each other via social. This drowns them into anxiety. Technology has developed awareness in the generation much early due to which their mind has taken many puzzling issues to think and eaten their innocence.

In order to get rid of depression, anxiety and stress, our generation needs to keep some positive approaches. They should take care of their heath, avoid too much use of the internet, enjoy nature and take moderate hours of sleep. Moreover, parents should allow their children to take decisions about their career themselves. If these implementations shall not be applied, depression would engulf the upcoming generations as well.

NEHA ASIM

Karachi.

