Save Earth

Despite our hectic schedule, it is necessary for us to spare a little

time and ask what we need to do to deal with the future and the environmental threats facing life on earth. It is necessary to reflect on the fact that human beings have destroyed a lot of the diversity of nature and that this diversity is so urgently needed for the stability of the Earth for the coming generations. Sadly, reflection seems to be a rare. Humanity has reached the strange position where, although people in every country, from all kinds of organisations are crying out to protect our environment

SHIFA QASIM

Lahore

