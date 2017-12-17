Save capital’s environment

DESPITE Supreme Court’s directions and the public demand, the smoke emitting steel industries located in I-9 and I-10 sectors of federal capital continue to play havoc with the lives of the residents of Islamabad with CDA and Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency seemed to be least bothered to clamp down on the issue. Similarly, brick kilns continue to operate in the suburban areas of the capital which burn tones of coal to fire the kilns and bake the bricks.

The continuous emission of harmful gases from the steel mills and kilns has severely deteriorated the air quality in the city. The effects were very much visible last year and this year also when the smog – the combination of polluted smoke and fog, greatly disrupted routine life and in some instances also took lives due to road accidents. Instead of allowing the problem to further aggravate, it is time that the relevant authorities wake up from deep slumber and adopt a modus operandi to relocate these harmful steel manufacturing units from the I-9 and I-10 sectors which have become a residential sectors due to the non implementation of the capital’s Master Plan. In previous governments, we saw a decision taken to shift the units to sectors I-17 , H-16 or Chakri but the plan could not be implemented as we understand there was no will or proper homework to implement the decision. Indeed the owners of the steel units have invested millions of rupees to establish their industries in the area and they will not shift unless provided with an incentive package. If the CDA is really interested to provide clean environment to the residents, it needs to sit with the owners of the steel units and chalk out a comprehensive mechanism envisaging incentives such as tax concession for about five years as is done when new industrial zones are opened, for shifting of the units. Along with the incentives, it should also be made mandatory on the steel units to install devices such as scrubbers in their units in order to control air pollution. Similarly, brick kilns need to be moved away from the suburbs of capital. With such concrete steps as well as hectic plantation campaigns, the CDA can save the city from the hazards of pollution.

