Save Asia from danger

The horrific story of Zainab Ansari from Pakistan and that of Asifa Bano from Kashmir have not only awakened the Asian Continent but also the international community at large. These two sad stories have just brought to the fore the inherent conflicts facing the Asian region.

First of all, the Asian countries such as India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are the huge hubs of beautiful culture, enormous wealth and great knowledge. Then what is causing trouble in the region? There is a bit a wave of uncertainty in the region due to the various deep-rooted factors such as lack of friendliness, lack of growth and uncultured customs to name a few.

The media outlets from Asia have a big role to play here in terms of fighting the odds and difficulties facing the region. More than that, the Asian countries like India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka should lend a helping hand and voice for [speak up for] fellow countries/people in case of crisis.

My recent glance at magazines like TIME and READER’S DIGEST had made me clearly understand these issues facing Asia. These magazines often write articles on the issues like human trafficking [almost close to the casting couch – this is indeed a sad story in the region].

I am often a witness to many social programmes in my native areas like Tiruchendur, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, India. These social programmes are mostly in the form of a skit highlighting the social issues/malaises in a lighter/soft way. Similarly, the Asian countries should come forward to highlight many such issues facing the region and the people, and they should strengthen their proximity cutting across all kinds of barriers.

P. SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

